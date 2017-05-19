Klopp Promises To Sign Quality Players

Jurgen Klopp says he intends to sign better players to strengthen Liverpool come next season, and winning trophies is the aim.

Injuries have bloodied Liverpool this season, with Coutinho, Henderson, Matip, Lallana and Mane getting sidelined this season.

The injuries have not made Klopp a happy man and he intends to bolster his squad options for the coming season.

“We need to be strong because around us we’ll have a lot of quality and they will be stronger so we will be strong – 100 per cent,” Klopp told Omnisport .

“Yes, different options, we have another tournament to play. So that’s clear, we know about everything and still then, you need to be kind of lucky with injuries. Because the injuries we had this year were not injuries from training but in the games it was knocks and ankle and ligament and really, things you have no influence on. It happened in the challenge, we didn’t do it on the training ground and problems here and problems there.

“So these significant injuries they were all from the pitch, they were all from the games. So can you say, can you sort this problem? One hundred per cent, no. But again we learnt a lot and we will bring in quality.”

