Klopp: We’ll fight until the final whistle

Jürgen Klopp’s attention has turned to this weekend’s trip to West Ham United, with the Liverpool boss insisting: ‘We’ll fight until the final whistle.’

The Reds dropped two points in their pursuit of a top-four finish by drawing 0-0 with Southampton at Anfield on Sunday, but Arsenal’s victory over Manchester United means Champions League qualification remains in their own hands.

Klopp admitted to feeling a sense of frustration after watching his side held by a resolute Saints outfit, but Liverpool’s penultimate game of the Premier League season at the London Stadium on Sunday is now his primary concern.

“It’s not perfect, but it keeps us still on track and that’s the most important information,” the manager told Liverpoolfc.com following the stalemate with Southampton.

“Everybody wished that we’d do it, us included, but now it’s like this, we take this and work hard again and prepare ourselves for West Ham.

“It won’t be an easy trip, we know that. We try it again and then we’ll see at the end.”

Reflecting on the reasons for the Reds drawing a blank against the Saints, Klopp continued: “Most of all [the issues were] in the final third.

“It was most difficult to come there because a lot of Southampton players were already waiting there and they want only to play counter-attack so you need to force it.

“I thought in the first half, in both halves, we did most of the time well. If we win 1-0, we know nobody talks about how, they talk only about that, so now when we don’t win it everybody asks why you cannot play like this or like that. So you need, in the special moments, to have the right idea.

“The common idea was clear: we need to stay patient, we need to come in behind. For this we need to have runs in behind to stretch the formation, to open position 10 for Roberto or Phil or Gini or Emre and all that stuff.

“We did it, but there was always a little bit that we missed. In the end, we missed enough for not scoring, even the penalty, and that of course in this moment doesn’t feel really well, but now we have 70 points so that’s one more [than before].”

Klopp refused to be too downbeat, though, adding that there were positives to take from Liverpool’s performance before vowing to ‘keep on fighting’.

“First of all, stay confident, take the good things out of the game, that’s very important,” he said.

“I really thought the players were really in the game; concentrated [and] focused, yes, [but] not perfect.

“We have to keep on going, that’s how it is, there’s no alternative. We want it, we will fight until the final whistle, and until now I didn’t hear the final whistle, so we’ll keep on fighting.”

The post Klopp: We’ll fight until the final whistle appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

