Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

KNCHR seeks tough action against errant politicians, their parties – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

KNCHR seeks tough action against errant politicians, their parties
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
By JEREMIAH WAKAYA, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) is now recommending stern action against political parties and candidates who have, and continue to contravene election laws. Speaking on …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.