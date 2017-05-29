Kob translocation successful at Murchison Falls National Park
The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has this month completed the translocation of hundreds of Kob antelopes from Murchison Falls Park.
Translocation is a way of increasing population of that specie of animal from one park to the other in order to boost numbers across the country.
It also help boost tourism potential and diversification of tourism products in the parks that the animals are being taken to. UWA has done giraffe translocation previously as well.
