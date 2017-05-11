Koeman: Barkley Has One Week To Decide His Future

Ronald Koeman says midfielder Ross Barkley has only one week to decide his future at Goodison Park.

Barkley has one year left on his contract and is not keen on signing an extension, but Everton does not want to wait till next season for him to decide.

Tottenham and a host of clubs are interested in signing the midfielder and Koeman wants him to decide in a week.

When asked how long Barkley had, Koeman replied: “Still one week, time for him to decide. The board is working a long time for Ross to stay for a long period.

“It’s up to the player but we don’t wait until August. We need an answer if he will accept the contract or we sign a player.

“If he leaves it so long you have doubts. I like to work with players who want to stay. I don’t know, it’s up to the player, he needs to make a decision.”

