Kogi Assembly wants dangerous rocks, trees removed from roads

The Kogi House of Assembly on Wednesday asked the State Emergency Management Agency (KOSEMA) and other relevant agencies to assess and remove all dangerous rocks and trees along roads across the state.

This is contained in a resolution of the House following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance on the menacing rocks and trees moved by John Abah (APC-Ibaji) at plenary in Lokoja.

Abah expressed concern that the unbalanced rocks and trees constituted great threat to motorists and passersby on the roads.

The lawmaker recalled that last month a rainstorm uprooted a tree by hydro junction, Adankolo in Lokoja, killing five persons in a tricycle including a pregnant woman.

Seconding the motion, Haruna Idoko Musa (APC-Idah) said government needed to take urgent steps to preventing further disasters, adding “a stitch in time saves nine”.

Mr Aliyu Akuh (PDP-Omala) in his contribution said that the state Town Planning and Urban Development Board be made to be alive to its responsibilities, noting that many residential houses were being erected near such rocks and trees.

He said that the officials of town planning board should be cautioned against reckless approval of development plans in such areas.

In his ruling, the Speaker, Alhaji Umar Imam, first recalled the scenery provided by natural plants during his schooling days, holding however that since the government had failed to culture them for safety and recreational purposes, it should remove them with a view to protecting lives and property.

He ordered the clerk of the legislature to communicate the executive on the resolution.

