Kogi civil servant returns over 1 million naira excess salary paid to her in March, read full story here…

The believe that they are no good people in Nigeria, was thrown to the bin when a civil servant in Kogi, identified as Husseina Mohammed, has returned N1, 780,500 paid in excess of her March salary to the state government. Mrs. Mohammed said this on Friday in Lokoja while on a courtesy visit to the …

The post Kogi civil servant returns over 1 million naira excess salary paid to her in March, read full story here… appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

