Kogi court remands Boko Haram suspect

Lokoja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 27-year-old man, Adamu Anas Mohammed, be remanded in prison over alleged membership of Boko Haram terrorist group. Chief Magistrate Alhassan Husaini ordered that the accused be remanded in Koton-Karfe Prison pending further investigation into the alleged offence. Husaini adjourned the case until May 31. Earlier, the […]

The post Kogi court remands Boko Haram suspect appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

