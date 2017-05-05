Kogi court remands Boko Haram suspect
Lokoja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 27-year-old man, Adamu Anas Mohammed, be remanded in prison over alleged membership of Boko Haram terrorist group. Chief Magistrate Alhassan Husaini ordered that the accused be remanded in Koton-Karfe Prison pending further investigation into the alleged offence. Husaini adjourned the case until May 31. Earlier, the […]
