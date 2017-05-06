Pages Navigation Menu

Kogi Court remands man over alleged membership of Boko Haram

Posted on May 6, 2017

A Lokoja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 27-year-old man, Adamu Anas Mohammed, be remanded in prison over alleged membership of the Boko Haram terrorist group. Chief Magistrate Alhassan Husaini ordered that the accused be remanded in Koton-Karfe Prison pending further investigation into the alleged offence. Husaini adjourned the case until 31st May, … Continue reading Kogi Court remands man over alleged membership of Boko Haram

