Kogi: Doctors begin indefinite strike Wednesday

Kogi State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, has declared an indefinite strike over issues bordering on non payment of outstanding salaries and arrears to doctors in the state. The indefinite strike will start 12 midnight of Wednesday, 3rd May, 2017. The decision to embark on the strike was taken at the emergency Congress […]

