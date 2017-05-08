Kogi doctors set to resign over unpaid salaries

More than 80 percent of doctors in Kogi State are set to resign their appointment over their unpaid salaries as well as the illegal dismissal of 30 percent of their members during the last concluded screening exercise. The Acting Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association, Kogi State chapter, Dr Godwin Tijani, in a statement on Monday, noted […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

