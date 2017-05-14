Kogi Doctors Suspend 10-day old Strike
The Kogi chapter of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has suspended its 10-day old strike to give room for dialogue with State Government. Dr. Godwin Tijani, the association leader said the decision to suspend the strike was unanimously taken to honour the Kogi paramount ruler, Attah Igala, and other imminent stakeholders, for their intervention. NMA has […]
