Kogi govt., NMA will resolve dispute amicably – official – The Nation Newspaper

May 7, 2017

Kogi govt., NMA will resolve dispute amicably – official
The Nation Newspaper
The Kogi Government said on Sunday that it would resolve its lingering dispute with striking medical doctors amicably. “The government is not at war with the doctors. We merely have a little disagreement and we are working toward resolving the issue …

