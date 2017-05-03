Pages Navigation Menu

Kogi govt. promises to avert Doctors' strike

Posted on May 3, 2017

Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello has assured people of the state that his administration will “do everything within the legal arc to avert industrial action by members of the Nigerian Medical Association , Kogi State Chapter”. Speaking through his Director General on Media and Strategy, Kingsley Fanwo, the Governor said he will stop at nothing to protect right of the Kogi citizens to quality healthcare.

