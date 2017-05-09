Pages Navigation Menu

Kogi HOS warns doctors against love of money

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

Mrs. Kehinde Lawal, Kogi’s acting Head of Service (HOS), on Monday advised the state’s striking medical doctors against placing monetary gains over service to humanity. “Your calling is to save lives; monetary gains should be secondary,” Lawal said at a meeting with the health workers’ union and the management of the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, in Lokoja.

