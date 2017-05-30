Kogi: Outstanding salaries to be paid May 31 – Bello
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, says his administration has completed payment of salary to 95 per cent of its workers cleared in the just concluded staff screening and verification exercise. He also announced that students in tertiary institutions will henceforth receive N10,000 as bursary as against former N3,500. “I can confirm that people are still […]
Kogi: Outstanding salaries to be paid May 31 – Bello
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!