Kogi: Outstanding salaries to be paid May 31 – Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, says his administration has completed payment of salary to 95 per cent of its workers cleared in the just concluded staff screening and verification exercise. He also announced that students in tertiary institutions will henceforth receive N10,000 as bursary as against former N3,500. “I can confirm that people are still […]

