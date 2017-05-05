Kogi seeks World Bank assistance to become largest rice producer

KOGI State government has appealed to the World Bank, through its Fadama III AF project intervention to assist the state in meeting its bid of becoming the largest producer of rice in the North Central region of the country. Mr Kehinde Oloruntobe, the state Commissioner for Agriculture made the appeal on Thursday in Lokoja when […]

The post Kogi seeks World Bank assistance to become largest rice producer appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

