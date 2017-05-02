Kogi State: Doctors set to embark on indefinite strike

The medical doctors in Kogi State will embark on an indefinite strike action from 12 midnight of Wednesday, 3rd May 2017as directed by the Kogi State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association. The strike was as a result of the state government to resolve issues relating to payment of outstanding salaries and arrears to doctors …

The post Kogi State: Doctors set to embark on indefinite strike appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

