Kogi to sack striking health workers

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Health, News | 0 comments

Kogi State Government on Friday threatened to terminate the appointment of any of its staff, under its health sector, that participates in the ongoing indefinite strike by doctors in the state. Kehinde Lawal, Acting Head of Service, in a circular on Friday warned that the state government will also adopt the policy of 'no work

