Kogi varsity lecturers vow to continue strike until…
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Kogi varsity lecturers vow to continue strike until…
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Kogi State University, Anyigba, on Wednesday vowed to continue with its strike action until the state government meet its demand. The lecturers said about 200 of their members were screened out of …
