Kogi: Yahaya Bello will not resign over registration scandal

Posted on May 27, 2017

Kogi State government has said Governor Yahaya Bello will not resign over the accusation that he engaged in double registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. The call for the governor’s resignation came on the heels of a statement from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying Bello registered twice to vote. INEC, in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, accused Bello of double registration for Permanent Voter Card in contravention of the Electoral Act.

