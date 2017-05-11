Korede Bello claps back at troll for correcting his blunder – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Korede Bello claps back at troll for correcting his blunder
NAIJ.COM
Mavin Records star singer Korede Bello who is known to be calm lost his cool after a fan corrected him on Instagram. The singer lost his cool and referred the troll to help his parents for daring to correct his blunder. The 21-year-old Godwin singer …
VIDEO: IB Josh ft. Korede Bello – Your Style (Remix)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!