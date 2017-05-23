Koscielny To Miss FA Cup Final, After Appeal Was Rejected

Laurent Koscielny will not be playing in the FA Cup final, after the appeal again the red card he got against Everton was rejected.

The defender was shown a straight red in the first half of the game, for a late tackle on Enner Valencia.

Arsenal appealed the decision made by Michael Oliver, but it was rejected and Koscielny will now miss three matches.

Wengeris also without Mustafi and Gabriel in defence, with Sanchez also probably missing the match.

