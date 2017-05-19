Kraken Cryptocurrency Platform Introduces Ripple Trading Pairs

The second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, Ripple (XRP) is now available for a much wider audience. The latest announcement by popular cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform, Kraken comes as an icing on the cake, following reports of XRP’s addition into six new cryptocurrency platforms. Kraken, in its recent blog post and mailer … Continue reading Kraken Cryptocurrency Platform Introduces Ripple Trading Pairs

The post Kraken Cryptocurrency Platform Introduces Ripple Trading Pairs appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC.

