Kroos Rules Out Bayern Return

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Toni Kroos says he has no desire to return to Bayern or the Bundesliga and is enjoying his time at Real Madrid.

The German midfielder joined Los Blancos in 2014, after establishing his reputation as one of the finest midfielders in the world in Bayern.

Kroos sees no reason to return to his homeland in the future for club football and could stay at Madrid till 2022.

He told a podcast with business magazine Sponsors: “In the Bundesliga, I will definitely not play anymore, that chapter is finished.

“I cannot imagine going back to Bayern, it will not happen, so there is no other option for me in Germany.”

Kroos added on his future: “I cannot say what’s going to happen in five years, but the goal is to stay at Real Madrid.”

