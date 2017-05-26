Pages Navigation Menu

Krystal Okeke Bags World Class Beauty Queen Award (Photos)

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Miss Illinois USA Universal, Krystal Okeke Bags World Class Beauty Queen Award As She Graduates With Flying Colour(Photos) Miss Illinois USA Universal 2016, Krystal Okeke has finally graduated from Praire State College with first degree in Mass Communication and a major in TV/ Radio Broadcast. The lanky beauty queen had been enrolled in two University institutions …

