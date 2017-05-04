Kudi Capital launches online lending portal, offers personal loans of N1m – Vanguard
|
Kudi Capital launches online lending portal, offers personal loans of N1m
Vanguard
Kudi Capital Management Ltd has announced the public launch of Kudimoney.com a fully licensed online lending platform offering unsecured personal loans to consumers in Nigeria. At kudimoney.com, creditworthy borrowers can apply for fixed-rate, no-fee …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!