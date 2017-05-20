Kukah Centre to train Almajiri on vocations

The Kukah Centre (TKC) on Saturday revealed it plans to introduce skill acquisition centres in the Northern part of the country for Almajiri children to acquire vocations of their choice.

Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto made this known during a four day workshop tagged ‘’Interfaith Dialogue and Engagement’’ for Christians and Muslims in Minna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, which was attended by Christians and Muslims leaders from Niger, Kano, Gombe and Yobe States was to promote peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

Kukah said that most of the social vices in the society would be reduced when these children are empowered and gainfully engaged.

“One of the greatest concerns in Nigeria now is to get the Almajiri children off the streets.

“The centre will soon sign a Memoranda of Understanding with a foreign partner to make sure that we get the Almajiri children off the streets,’’ he said.

He said that the issue of ensuring peace in the country was a task for all Nigerians.

The Bishop said that the people of the country may have their differences but stressed the need to understand these differences in order to develop the country.

Similarly, Sheik Ahmed Lemu, founder of the Islamic Education Trust said that Nigerians must respect one another in order to develop the country.

‘’If we don’t live peacefully there is no way we can make any progress. So we need one another to move Nigeria forward,’’ he said..

NAN reports that the workshop was organised by the Development Initiative of West Africa in collaboration with TKC.

