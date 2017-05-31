Kumar Sangakkara holds record of highest individual score for Sri Lanka in ICC Champions Trophy – The Indian Express

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Sports


Kumar Sangakkara holds record of highest individual score for Sri Lanka in ICC Champions Trophy
Kumar Sangakkara's record-breaking hundred anchored his side to 7-wicket win. Apart from the wicket-keeper batsman, it was Nuwan Kulasekara who was clinical with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 58 in the process. 0. Shares. Facebook · Twitter …
