Kunle Afod’s Wife Desola: “You Might Have Dated Or Kissed Him, But I Don’t Care”

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood Actor Kunle Afod’s wife Desola, in a beautiful photo she shared on her Instagram page has slammed those who think they can steal her husband, because they’ve kissed or had a relationship with him in the past. According to Desola, she doesn’t ‘give Bleep’, as her husband is still hers. Here’s what she wrote; …

