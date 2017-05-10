Kunle Afolayan Shares Pictures Of His Mansion

Kunle Afolayan is a Nigerian actor, film producer and director. He is director of three big movies in Nigeria, The Figurine, Phone Swap, The CEO. The son of of the famous theater and film director and producer Ade Love. shared a picture of his mansion. What do you think? Source; Jamie

The post Kunle Afolayan Shares Pictures Of His Mansion appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

