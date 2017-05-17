Pages Navigation Menu

Kuwaiti, Rwandan Ambassadors present Letters of Credence – The New Dawn Liberia

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Kuwaiti, Rwandan Ambassadors present Letters of Credence
The New Dawn Liberia
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has received Letters of Credence from the new Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kuwait, Dr. Mathias Harebamungu and Mr. Mohammed FadelKhalaf of Rwanda.

