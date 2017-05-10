Kwara House passes People with Disability Bill

The Kwara House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the People with Disabilities Bill.

The bill, which was passed after the House considered its features at the Committee of the Whole, was sponsored by Aishat lbrahim (APC–Ilorin East).

The bill, if assented to, would further protect the rights of physically challenged persons in the state and give them more opportunities.

The Speaker, Dr Ali Ahmad, directed the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Muhammed Katsina, to produce a clean copy of the bill for Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed’s assent.

During Wednesday’s plenary, the Kwara Revenue Court Amendment Bill and the Revenue Administration Bill also passed second reading.

Moving the motion, the House Leader, Hassan Oyeleke, said that the new amendment would accelerate dispensation of justice on tax- related matters.

The post Kwara House passes People with Disability Bill appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

