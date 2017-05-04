Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kwara State University designing aircraft with car engine – Don

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

Prof. Leonard Daniel of the Department of Aeronautic and Astronautic Engineering, Kwara State University has announced that students in the department are designing an aircraft that can fly using car engine. Daniel made the announcement on Thursday at the inaugural lecture of the university on Aeronautics and Astronautics in Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.