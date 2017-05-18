Kwara State University names varsity after Saraki

The Kwara State Government on Wednesday named the state university after the late strongman of Kwara politics, Olusola Saraki. The state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, made the announcement in Ilorin at the inauguration of the Sola Saraki Educational Foundation. Mr. Ahmed, who declared that the Kwara State University, KWASU, would henceforth be called Sola Saraki University, …

