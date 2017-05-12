Kwara State University Student Batters A Lady For Not Agreeing To Date His Friend (Photos)

A Lady, a 400 level student of Kwara State University has reached out to us to help her post an assault she suffered in the hands a guy identified as Omobolaji Ogundepo (Pictured above, left) popularly known as Bolojay, who apparently, is also a Final Year Student in the same University.

READ ASLO: After Argument, Wife Picks Up A Scissors And Stab Her Husband To Death In Aba (Photos)

The said lady, pictured below, revealed to us that a friend of Omobolaji named Idrees Sanusi asked her out, but she declined.. Then Omobolaji who had nothing to do with the whole “thing” confronted her, and battered her for not agreeing to date his Friend, Idrees.

The Victim, Identified as Mariam, said she reported to the School’s authority, but nothing was done to salvage the situation, as it is said that Omobolaji has some kind of influence in the school.

Omobolaji Ogundepo

Mariam has been querying Idrees for the whereabout of his friend, Omobolaji, but he claims he doesn’t know his whereabout.

The incident happened on Monday, 8th of this Month, May, 2017.

