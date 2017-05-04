Kwara State University Students To Construct Aircraft To Fly With Car Engine.

Kwara State University (KWASU) students are at the verge of designing aircraft that will fly with car engine. Prof. Leonard Daniel of the Department of Aeronautic and Astronautic Engineering, Kwara State University has announced that students in the department are designing an aircraft that can fly using car engine. Daniel made the announcement on …

The post Kwara State University Students To Construct Aircraft To Fly With Car Engine. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

