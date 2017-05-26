Kwara Utd player slumps, dies in training

A player of the Nigeria National League (NNL) side, Kwara United FC of Ilorin, Saka Azeez, on Friday slumped and died in training. The club’s Media Officer, Abdulwaheed Bibire, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ilorin. NAN reports that Azeez, 24, who was the son of former African…

