Kwesta feels like his time to be recognised has finally arrived
Times LIVE
Kwesta feels like his time to be recognised has finally arrived
Multiple South African Award winner Kwesta was all smiles after the glitzy ceremony on Saturday night and told TshisaLIVE that after 10 years in the industry with zero recognition, his time has finally arrived.
