Kylian Mbappe Never Misses A Chelsea Match -His Uncle, Pierre Mbappe Reveals
At least six teams are interested in Kylian Mbappe, according to his uncle, who also says he is “happy” at Monaco.
The 18-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant season, scoring 22 goals in 35 games for the Ligue 1 side.
That appears to have attract plenty of interest, with his uncle Pierre telling Tuttosport: “Are Juventus an option for the future? Yes, Juve are, as well as the two teams in Manchester, PSG, Real Madrid,Barcelona… in the future, they could all be options.
“You never know, but my nephew is already at a great team and he’s very happy at Monaco.
“When the time comes [to discuss a possible move away], we will talk with our family. We are football people, I do not think Kylian will need an agent for discussions over his future.
Pierre Mbappe told Tuttosport ahead of Monaco’s Champions League semi-final against Juventus, that he never misses a Chelsea, Real Madrid or Barca game.
He said: “Kylian does not need to watch Juventus before their Champions League meeting because he already knows Juve very well
