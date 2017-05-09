Kylian Mbappe Reportedly Not Interested In Joining Manchester United

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly uninterested in the prospect of joining Manchester United this summer due to the team’s style of play under Jose Mourinho.

Kylian Mbappe has developed a reputation as one of the brightest prospects in world football during a remarkable run of form this season which has seen him score 22 goals in all competition.

Mbappe has drawn interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Arsenal, while United have already reportedly seen a £72m bid turned downfor the wonderkid.

Monaco are thought to be holding out for a world-record £100m offer, but L’Equipe reports that Mbappe would turn down a move to Old Trafford even if United matched that valuation.

The teenager is reportedly concerned that Mourinho’s style of play will not suit his own talents and is eager to play for a more expansive manager.

