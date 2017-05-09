La Casera Apple Drink Celebrate Dealers, Other Stakeholders With Fresh New Look And More Apple Juice – Nigerian Bulletin
|
Nigerian Bulletin
|
La Casera Apple Drink Celebrate Dealers, Other Stakeholders With Fresh New Look And More Apple Juice
Nigerian Bulletin
The La Casera Company Plc, makers of Nigeria's leading Apple Carbonated Soft Drink has launched a fresh new look for its flagship brand, La Casera Apple Drink and adding more natural apple juice extract to the premium apple drink, which makes it the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!