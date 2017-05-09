La Casera Apple Drink Celebrates Dealers, Other Stakeholders With Fresh New Look And More Apple Juice

The La Casera Company Plc, makers of Nigeria’s leading Apple Carbonated Soft Drink has launched a fresh new look for its flagship brand, La Casera Apple Drink (Highly praised By NAFDAC, SON, MAN) and adding more natural apple juice extract to the premium apple drink, which makes it the only Apple CSD with real apple juice extract in the Nigerian market.

The unveiling event held at the prestigious Oriental Hotel in Lagos to celebrate its dealers, consumers and other stakeholders for their loyalty, received several commendations from NAFDAC, SON, MAN, dealers and other relevant stakeholders that were present at the event reinforcing La Casera leadership in the CSD market.

According to the Managing Director, The La Casera Company (TLCC), Mr. Roland Ebelt, the launch of the repackaged La Casera Apple drink is a display of the company’s innovative, forward-thinking prowess and commitment to consumers’ satisfaction.

“La Casera Apple Drink in 50cl bottle which still remains the standard and quality which La Casera is known for, now wears a new colourful and attractive look with real apple fruit indicating an increase in real apple juice content in each bottle giving consumers more taste of real apple at an affordable price just to meet the thirst need of the average Nigerian who is always on the go.” he explained.

While delivering the welcome address, The Marketing Manager, The La Casera Company Plc. (TLCC), Mr. Bello Yusuf explained that the Nigerian CSD market commands a unique hold in the beverage sector of the economy with an estimated 49% of soft drinks volume sales and with the fresh new look of La Casera Apple drink, the company is set to make greater inroad into the market, as it now comes with more apple juice, combined with a refreshing and real apple taste.

“Sixteen years down the line, the dynamics of the CSD market are not the same. Today, we have come to witness the rebirth of our flagship brand La Casera Apple Drink. So with the unveiling of the fresh new look of our flagship brand La Casera Apple drink, we are appreciating our teeming Consumers who have been supporting the brand for over 16 years. We thank these loyal consumers because without them we would not have achieved anything. The brand will continue doing its best to offer Nigerians the best apple drink in Sub Saharan African.” Bello said.

While commending the management of TLCC for a job well done after tasting the new La Casera, Kenneth Azikiwe, representative of the Director General of NAFDAC, said the product has gone through the rigorous processes and has been found to be of high quality and good for consumers.

“On behalf of my DG, I thank the management of La Casera for coming up with an improved product with more apple juice, which shows commitment to consumers; NAFDAC number is attached to the label and I want every Nigerian to drink this product comfortably because NAFDAC has a stamp on it, it is NAFDAC approved”, he explained.

Mrs. Emordi Helen, representative of the Director General, SON, also said the product is safe and of quality standard. “SON has ensured that the product conforms to the highest standard required”, she stated.

In the same vein, a Director at MAN, Joseph Emoleke, commended the company for the innovative product. He called for more innovative products to make the industry thrive.

“La Casera is one of those companies that are so dear to us and we know you will continue to excel. On behalf of the President, DG, and the National Council of MAN, we felicitate with you. We know you will continue to improve your quality. We are solidly behind you”, Emoleke said.

In her vote of thanks, The Senior Brand Manager, La Casera Apple Drink, Mrs. Ruth Ode expressed appreciation to the management of The Company, the National and State regulatory agencies, dealers and the Press for their support for gracing the event.

“This would not have been possible without the dedication of the people involved in every aspect of creating, producing, selling, and consuming of La Casera Apple drink and even the media for being there for us.” She said.

The La Casera Company Plc. gained entrance into the Nigerian CSD market in 2001 with the introduction of a flagship brand, La Casera Apple drink in PET bottle and has since been setting the pace for excellence and quality.

MORE PHOTOS

The post La Casera Apple Drink Celebrates Dealers, Other Stakeholders With Fresh New Look And More Apple Juice appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

