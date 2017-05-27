La Liga Barcelona seek winning end to Luis Enrique’s reign – Pulse Nigeria
La Liga Barcelona seek winning end to Luis Enrique's reign
Pulse Nigeria
Gerard Pique wants Barcelona to reward outgoing coach Luis Enrique with a ninth trophy of his three-year spell in charge in Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Alaves. Published: 54 minutes ago , Refreshed: 55 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency …
La Liga: Pique claims referee helped Real Madrid win title
Barcelona stars don matching outfits en route to final
Betting: Barcelona 3/1 to beat Alaves for Copa del Rey glory
