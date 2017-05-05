Pages Navigation Menu

Real Madrid Transfer News: Kylian Mbappe Signing Could End David De Gea Chase – Bleacher Report

Mirror.co.uk

Real Madrid Transfer News: Kylian Mbappe Signing Could End David De Gea Chase
Bleacher Report
Real Madrid's proposed capture of Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe could scupper the transfer of goalkeeper David De Gea from Manchester United. According to Marca (h/t Jack Wilson of the Express), Mbappe's expected price of more than £70 million will …
Real Madrid appear to have won the race to sign Monaco teenage superstar Kylian MbappeMirror.co.uk
Real Madrid News: Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Man United target MbappeDaily Star
Man Utd make £84m offer for world star: Jose Mourinho desperate for dealExpress.co.uk
The Guardian –Mirror.co.uk
all 245 news articles »

