La Liga: Real Madrid reserves thrash Granada, Barcelona's 'MSN' cross 100-goal mark to remain top
Firstpost
La Liga: Real Madrid reserves thrash Granada, Barcelona's 'MSN' cross 100-goal mark to remain top
Madrid: Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez scored twice as a much-changed Real Madrid moved to within three victories of winning La Liga with a 4-0 demolition of Tony Adams's already-relegated Granada. Earlier, Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez …
