“La Reine du Luxe” – Jennifer Obayuwana Covers Forbes Afrique May 2017

Forbes Afrique dives into the world of the Business of Luxury in Africa, a business Forbes describes as a billion dollar industry in Africa, with Jennifer Obayuwana as the cover star. In West Africa, that market is ruled by Polo Limited, a 30 year old business responsible for the proliferation of luxury goods. With locations in Nigeria […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

