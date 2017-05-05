Laboratory scientists warn against abuse of antibiotics

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—TWO laboratory scientists, Prof. Dennis Agbonlahor, a former Vice-Chancellor of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and the Edo State Chairman of Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, Dr. Raymond Omorodion, have admonished patients to stop the abusive use of antibiotic drugs in order to save their lives.

They gave the advice, yesterday, in Benin, Edo State, while speaking on “Antibiotic Resistance: Biomedical Laboratory Scientists Respond to the Global Threat,” at a workshop organised by Lahor Research Centre in conjunction with the Edo State Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, AMLSN, to mark the International Biomedical Laboratory Science Day.

According to Prof. Agbonlahor, “If a drug is to be taken, it must be certified and prescribed by a trained physician,” adding that the onus rests on medical laboratory scientists to ensure that proper tests are carried out on a patient to enable the physician use the correct drugs to treat the ailment.

He said, “The organisms must also be subjected to what we call anti-susceptibility sound test in a laboratory, performed by the medical laboratory scientist.”

In his welcome address, Dr. Omorodion, said the aim of the event was to create awareness on the role that Biomedical Laboratory Scientists play in providing health care delivery to the nation.

“As we all know, bacteria, viruses, parasites have lives, just like human beings and as it is the law of nature that no organism that has life would like to be killed. We the physicians take the infectious disease with anti-biotic but these organisms have rapidly develop resistance.

“The problem is that it is better to prevent the diseases than to cure it, prevention is better than cure, that is why we are advocating the use of vaccines against the viruses.

“Vaccine itself does not kill the organisms, it is anti-biotic drugs that will kill the organisms completely. Vaccines can only prevent the infections by the organisms. What we are highlighting here today is the growing development of resistance by organisms all over the world against anti-biotics.

“We should avoid the abuse of anti-biotics and ensure that the anti-biotics prescribed by a trained physicians are the correct dosage required.”

The don stressed that the major core of the event was to sensitize the members of the public about the increasing threats of antibiotic resistance and urged practitioners to document their failures and successes in the course of their researches as it would be of immense benefit to the public.

The Guest Lecturer, Professor of Medical Microbiology and Immunology, Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State, Prof. Tatfeng Mirabeau, said patients should avoid the use of anti-biotic drugs, insisting that before any drug was taken, it should be subjected to a laboratory test.

