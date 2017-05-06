Labour accuses finance ministry, budget office of frustrating payment of arrears – The Nation Newspaper
|
Labour accuses finance ministry, budget office of frustrating payment of arrears
The Nation Newspaper
Organised Labour under the auspices of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria said yesterday that federal workers were being owed over N200 billion in the payment of promotion and salary arrears. It accused the Federal Ministry of Finance and …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!