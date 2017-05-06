Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Labour accuses finance ministry, budget office of frustrating payment of arrears – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Labour accuses finance ministry, budget office of frustrating payment of arrears
The Nation Newspaper
Organised Labour under the auspices of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria said yesterday that federal workers were being owed over N200 billion in the payment of promotion and salary arrears. It accused the Federal Ministry of Finance and …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.