Labour decorates Fayose as Comrade Governor, as he pledges to clear salary arrears

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ekiti State chapter, has urged President Mohammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, fulfil his campaign promises: “before Nigerians are pushed to the wall.” The state’s NLC chairman, Comrade Raymond Ade Adesanmi, made the remarks yesterday during the Workers’ Day celebration held at the Oluyemi Kayode Staidum in Ado-Ekiti, […]

Labour decorates Fayose as Comrade Governor, as he pledges to clear salary arrears

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

