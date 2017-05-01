Labour decorates Fayose as Comrade Governor, as he pledges to clear salary arrears
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ekiti State chapter, has urged President Mohammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, fulfil his campaign promises: “before Nigerians are pushed to the wall.” The state’s NLC chairman, Comrade Raymond Ade Adesanmi, made the remarks yesterday during the Workers’ Day celebration held at the Oluyemi Kayode Staidum in Ado-Ekiti, […]
Labour decorates Fayose as Comrade Governor, as he pledges to clear salary arrears
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!